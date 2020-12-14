A fast disappearing natural landscape

The Cerrado lies at the heart of Brazil, linking four of the nation’s five biomes. The largest, most biologically diverse savanna in the world, it holds around 5% of the planet’s biodiversity, and feeds two-thirds of Brazil’s major watersheds.

But that value is not immediately visible to visitors: The Cerrado is not as striking nor as obviously impressive as the two forest systems it is wedged between; the Amazon to the west and Atlantic forest to the east. To appreciate the Amazon, it is enough to go to the forest and look up at the awe-inspiring trees, says Sampaio, a savanna restoration expert. “But to appreciate the Cerrado,” he says, “you have to kneel down on the earth and look at a tiny patch of ground that might contain dozens of unique species you would otherwise have never noticed.”

The Cerrado conceals its worth in another way. The Amazon’s lush forest canopy makes itself obvious as being key to carbon storage, but the Cerrado’s golden grasses, wizened trees and woody shrubs hide their value deep underground. Some scientists suggest that up to 70% of the region’s carbon is stored in its deep, tangled root systems, giving it the moniker, “the underground forest.”

But even as Sampaio and others rush to save the Cerrado, its native vegetation is vanishing. Everywhere, native flora is being cut, bulldozed and burned — with underground root systems ripped up and left smoldering in blackened fields to make way for cattle, soy, and cotton (three lucrative Brazilian commodity crops).

During his undergrad and masters research, Sampaio remembers feeling conflicted about studying conservation on the Cerrado ecotone — the biodiverse area where the Cerrado meets the Amazon — when clearly, everything left to protect there was fast being converted to pasture and cropland.

“I was working alongside the bulldozers,” he remembers, studying species that were disappearing before his eyes.

From 1985 to 2017, 24.7 million hectares (61 million acres) of Cerrado native vegetation were lost — an area the size of the U.S. state of Michigan; now only around half of the original flora remains. Today, annual Cerrado native vegetation loss runs about twice as high as in the Amazon.

This widespread agricultural conversion has degraded and weakened once hardy ecosystems, facilitated the spread of invasive African grasses brought in to feed cattle, reduced the biome’s carbon sequestration potential, and decreased water availability and quality not only in the savanna, but for Brazil’s major cities which rely heavily on the Cerrado aquifers.

However, these threats aren’t equally distributed. “In the north and central Cerrado, [agribusiness is] still actively deforesting land,” says Daniel Vieira, a forest engineer at Embrapa involved in Restaura Cerrado for several years. “But in the south, the main deforestation has already happened. We have much more degraded land.” And this is where Restaura Cerrado is conducting its work — not trying to conserve existing native vegetation, but seeking to restore its worn out agricultural lands in the hope of bringing the savanna’s historical ecosystems back into full bloom.

Re-growing from the ground up

When Sampaio and Schmidt started working on Cerrado restoration in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goiás state in 2010, they were met by a dearth of science. While much work had been done globally to create workable tree and forest restoration models, little was known about savanna biome restoration.

“The belief was that by bringing back trees, other native plants would come back,” says Sampaio. In a forest-dominated landscape like the Amazon, where trees crowd out most plants growing close to the ground, like invasive grasses, that model holds true. “But this isn’t how a savanna works,” notes Sampaio. There aren’t enough trees there, and they don’t grow densely, or big enough, to shade out invasive species, like African grasses.

Historically in Brazil, ecological restoration and landscape design projects only considered and planted a biome’s tree species, leaving out the grasses and shrubs that not only characterize the Cerrado, but which represent more than 60% of its plant diversity (around 7,000 species), many of which serve fundamental ecological functions.

This is a pattern duplicated around the world, with non-forested landscapes receiving not only less scientific attention and government support, but increasingly under threat from massive tree-planting campaigns that threaten to supplant native grassland ecosystems. In Brazil and the Cerrado, that has sometimes meant the planting of exotic eucalyptus plantations, grown to provide the world with toilet paper, but offering little ecological value.

Sampaio and Schmidt reasoned differently. They decided that if you were going to restore a savanna, you had to start with the grasses. And that is exactly what they did.

Starting in 2010, they experimented, growing native Cerrado grasses on one-hectare-sized plots. In those first years, they observed how the native herbaceous layer — grasses and other ground-hugging herbs — establishes itself, and how difficult it is to control and keep out invasive grasses.

They found that, to combat these unwanted exotics, they needed to mechanically clear fields and seed a lot of fast growing native grasses — a technique that yielded a good germination and growth rate. Their research network soon expanded, encompassing students from the University of Brasília, Embrapa, and the Cerrado Seeds Network.

“It was definitely a ‘learning-by-doing’ experience,” says Embrapa’s Vieira. “Working in the 300 hectare [741 acre] Chapada dos Veadeiros plot allowed us to learn a lot about restoration ecology, and in general about the basic ecology of the Cerrado.”