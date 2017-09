Scientists sequence plant DNA in the field to identify species within hours by Sue Palminteri 26 September 2017 Scientists can now rapidly read the DNA of an organism—even a plant—anywhere. Researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, have recently reported on their use of a handheld real-time DNA…

Amazon dam operator defies order to shut down, police action looms by Zoe Sullivan 26 September 2017 A Brazilian court has ordered the Belo Monte dam to shut down due to resettlement violations, but Norte Energia, the consortium building and operating the dam, has so far refused to comply.

The plight of predators: Q&A with the director of ‘The Hunt’ by Morgan Erickson-Davis 25 September 2017 Predators are often depicted as the villains in films and other media. Even in wildlife documentaries, hunt scenes are often shot from the prey’s point of view and accompanied by…

Colombian president honored in Washington, D.C. for efforts to protect biodiversity by Justin Catanoso 25 September 2017 WASHINGTON, D.C. – He prowled the stage like a puma moving through Colombia’s rainforest. With a deep knowledge of ecosystems ranging from marine to savanna to high mountains, he spoke…

Trade in wild birds going ‘unchecked’ in Vietnam: new report by Shreya Dasgupta 25 September 2017 Thousands of birds, suspected to have been caught from the wild, are being sold openly in Vietnam, according to a new report by TRAFFIC, the wildlife trade monitoring network. Many…

Two Indonesian soldiers found to be smuggling dozens of porcupines by Vinolia 25 September 2017 PADANG, Indonesia — Two soldiers were caught trying to smuggle dozens of Malayan porcupines (Hystrix brachyura) across provincial borders, the latest arrest of a military officer for wildlife trafficking. The…

The world’s 5 most Endangered wild cats by Genevieve Belmaker 23 September 2017 Wild cats around the world face a long list of challenges as their habitat is degraded, their food supply diminished, and the cats are hunted for their body parts and…

Liberian park protects Critically Endangered western chimpanzees by John C. Cannon 22 September 2017 The Liberian government designated a new national park in August 2017 that will protect an important population of Critically Endangered western chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes verus), as well as several other…

Poor grade for Malaysia, Singapore brands in palm oil sustainability: WWF by Hans Nicholas Jong 22 September 2017 The majority of Malaysia and Singapore’s most popular brands have failed to push for the use of sustainable palm oil in their products, with some refusing to disclose who they…

Can the Javan rhino be saved before disaster strikes? by Linda Lombardi 22 September 2017 As the old saying warns, it's bad enough to put all your eggs in one basket. If you have to, though, at least try not to leave that basket sitting…

Wild Kratts episode up for film festival award teaches about rare white bear by Genevieve Belmaker 21 September 2017 An episode of the popular cartoon Wild Kratts has been named a 2017 finalist in the biannual Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival competition. Drawn from a pool of over 1,000 entries competing…

Temer uses controversial deforestation data in speech to UN by Sue Branford 21 September 2017 Representatives of more than 150 civil society organizations gathered in Brasilia on Tuesday (19 September) to protest over the speech made by Brazilian president Michel Temer on Monday (18 September)…

Does forest certification really work? by Shreya Dasgupta 21 September 2017 Tropical timber has earned a bad reputation. When we think of timber from lush, tropical forests, it conjures up images of valuable old-growth trees pillaged by logging companies and illegal…

Four new toads discovered in Sumatra by Fransisca N. Tirtaningtyas 21 September 2017 BOGOR, Indonesia — Scientists described four new toads from the hills of Sumatra, adding to the island's already astounding biodiversity. The discoveries mark the first Sumatran additions to the Philautus genus of…