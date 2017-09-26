The world’s 5 most Endangered wild cats by Genevieve Belmaker 23 September 2017 Wild cats around the world face a long list of challenges as their habitat is degraded, their food supply diminished, and the cats are hunted for their body parts and…

Liberian park protects Critically Endangered western chimpanzees by John C. Cannon 22 September 2017 The Liberian government designated a new national park in August 2017 that will protect an important population of Critically Endangered western chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes verus), as well as several other…

Temer uses controversial deforestation data in speech to UN by Sue Branford 21 September 2017 Representatives of more than 150 civil society organizations gathered in Brasilia on Tuesday (19 September) to protest over the speech made by Brazilian president Michel Temer on Monday (18 September)…

Does forest certification really work? by Shreya Dasgupta 21 September 2017 Tropical timber has earned a bad reputation. When we think of timber from lush, tropical forests, it conjures up images of valuable old-growth trees pillaged by logging companies and illegal…