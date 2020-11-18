The Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), an initiative of the Global Commons Alliance (GCA), recently launched a corporate engagement program to help companies, consultancies and industry coalitions set science-based targets that could help protect all aspects of nature, including biodiversity, climate, land, ocean and water.The SBTN uses the concept of planetary boundaries, which refers to nine Earth system processes that contain thresholds for safe operating limits, to inform its work.The SBTN is still in a formational stage and will not finalize its methodologies until 2022, but will actively engage with companies over the next two years. How does a business grow and expand, but function in a way that doesn’t overexploit the Earth? A new enterprise is offering an answer to this question. Last week, the Science Based Target Network (SBTN), an offshoot of a global partnership called the Global Commons Alliance (GCA), launched a program to help companies, consultancies and industry coalitions set environmental targets that would help them operate sustainably. The SBTN will not just advise companies on how to curb carbon emissions, which is often the focus of sustainable business models. Instead, it will offer guidance on how to take action to protect all aspects of the natural world. While the SBTN is still in its infancy, the organizers say the project has the potential to draw an array of companies — from small businesses to large, multinational corporations — into a global partnership that can proffer solutions to the world’s sustainability issues. The SBTN’s goal, as set out in its initial guidelines for companies, is to create a “nature-positive world,” in which nature loss is brought to a standstill, enabling the natural world to mount a recovery.