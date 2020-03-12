Indonesia has set itself an ambitious goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025 and 31% by 2050. Despite a growing body of research suggesting that large hydroelectric dams can be a significant source of carbon emissions, the government remains resolutely committed to hydropower. It aims to generate 11% of total electricity from hydropower, up from 6.9% in 2018.

Large hydropower plants are necessary, a minister wrote in an International Hydropower Association report, to meet the demand of hotspots like North Konawe in Sulawesi, where nickel mines and smelters require hefty amounts of electricity. PT Poso Energy has said its plant’s electricity will fulfill local needs, but power will also be channeled to nickel hotspots via the island’s grid.

“It’s not possible that the electricity just goes to us here, because we don’t need that much. The electricity will likely go to Sorowako, for example,” says Lian Gogali, head of the local activist group Institute Mosintuwu, referring to one of the oldest sites of nickel mining in Indonesia, where transmission lines connect to Poso. Indonesia’s state power company plans to build 200 kilometers (120 miles) of transmission lines from the Poso plant to Morowali, another center of the nickel industry.

Meanwhile, Lake Poso, and the communities who depend on it, will be left transformed.

In reshaping the river, PT Poso Energy will strengthen the current to the hydropower plant, but drastically change Tentena village, located where the lake narrows out into a river.

The roughly 2 million cubic meters (71 million cubic feet) of soil that will be dredged from the riverbed will be relocated to a bend in the river that locals call Kompo Dongi, creating an artificial landmass that PT Poso Energy says will harbor a park for tourism and conservation.

In this small, marshy area, Poso natives hold a communal fishing event called mosango. When the dry season brings water levels down, hundreds of people from villages around the lake gather in the waist-deep water, wait for fish to gather, then simultaneously place upside-down bamboo baskets in the water, each trapping a small portion of the fish.

“It’s an icon of Poso, because it requires that we all work together and share the rewards,” says Hajay Ancura, 54, a local farmer.

Dredging boats arrived last year and started pumping soil into the marsh. This year is the first in hundreds that mosango will not be done, according to locals. In October, two women were arrested after boarding a dredging boat with gasoline and threatening to set it alight.

As PT Poso Energy fills in the dirt to create the landmass, it’s dredging soil from the area where two enduring eel fisheries feed the local economy.

Yusuf Manarang, 44, catches eels at the river’s mouth using a method locals call monyilo. When seasonal waters rise and the eels embark on a nighttime migration between the lake and sea, he boards his small boat with a spotlight and 4-meter (13-foot) spear. He can earn $100 from a night’s fishing, selling the eels to companies that export them as far as Japan. It has given him enough money to put his four kids through school.

“The government asks us, why aren’t you rich yet?” Yusuf says. “If the goal is to help us prosper, then build facilities that help us prosper, like schools, higher education, and hospitals. How is it possible that business is prioritized?”