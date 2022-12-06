Podcast: True eco-crime in the U.K., ‘Into the Wasteland’ part 1

In a three-part, ‘true eco-crime’ series for Mongabay’s podcast, investigative journalists trace England’s towering illegal waste problem.

The country is facing a mountain of waste problems, but ‘fly-tipping’ might not be one you’ve heard of: it’s the clandestine, illegal dumping of household and business waste, even dead animals, in the countryside.

In a country that throws away more plastic per person than anywhere else in the world, fly-tipping has become a much more serious – and dangerous – problem lately, with the involvement of criminal elements seeking easy profit.

On this episode, a mild-mannered English IT professional shares how he’s gone to great lengths — and has had to run for his life — for exposing the people behind the rubbishing of the country’s farms, fields, and public spaces.

In a three-part, ‘true eco-crime’ podcast series for Mongabay’s podcast, investigative environmental journalists Lucy Taylor and Dan Ashby trace this illegal ‘waste trail’ from their quiet English town to the nearby countryside, and as far away as Poland.

Episode one chronicles the struggle of an individual living in one such countryside, who has gone to extreme lengths – night vision goggles, drones, camouflage clothing, late night stakeouts, and more – to expose and stop the flood of fly-tipped rubbish: Martin Montague has also established a website, Clearwaste, to document incidents of fly-tipping, and people use it daily to report tens of thousands of incidents all over the country. Illegal landfills are also on the rise.

An otherwise polite IT entrepreneur, Montague is on a mission to put these eco-criminals out of business, and it’s come with its fair share of danger: he’s been threatened, chased by waste dumpers, and they’ve set dogs loose on him.

Episodes two and three will air in the coming weeks and take the issue to a wider European scope, discussing it with Interpol and visiting a destination for British waste in Poland.

This episode is “The Waste Mountain” and is part one of the podcast series “Into the Wasteland,” developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Find more of Taylor and Ashby’s work at their website and follow them on Twitter for updates via @lucytaylor and @danielashby.

Banner image: A mountain of UK plastic waste near Wespack Recycling Factory in Malaysia, via Greenpeace Media Library.

