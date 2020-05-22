Ramu NiCo, majority owned by the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), has been operating a mine and processing plant in Madang province since 2012. A pipeline channels ore from possibly the richest nickel site in the New Guinea highlands to a processing plant on the coast.

After the plant extracts nickel and cobalt from the ore, another pipeline pumps the waste, called tailings, into Basamuk Bay. Released just 450 meters (1,480 feet) from shore at a depth of 150 meters (490 feet), the tailings are expected to sink to depths of 1,500 meters (4,900 feet).

Ramu NiCo is one of dozens of mines in the world that have used the practice, called deep-sea tailings disposal (DSTD), but little is understood about its impacts on marine life.

The tipping point for the lawsuit was an August 2019 slurry spill that caught the eye of the international press as photos of crimson-red ocean waters circulated. Dead fish and a poisoned baby dolphin washed up on shore, and a man died from a “cocktail of heavy metals,” the lawsuit alleges. Madang Governor Peter Yama, who has opposed the Ramu project for years, reportedly called the spill “the worst environmental disaster in Papua New Guinea history.”

But the August spill released only 200,000 tons of waste from the coast. For years, Ramu NiCo has been pumping millions of tons of the same waste into the ocean, said Alex Mojon, a geologist and president of the Swiss Association for Quality and Environmental Management (SVQ), a consulting firm assessing the environmental impacts of Ramu NiCo’s DSTD at the Madang government’s request.

“The slurry spill was like pouring a cup of coffee into a sport hall filled with water,” Mojon said in an interview. “But the spill came from the tank before they pump it out to sea.”

Locals sued Ramu NiCo before, in 2010, demanding a nationwide ban on ocean dumping. The Supreme Court eventually allowed the project to continue, ruling that there was not enough evidence that DSTD would damage ecosystems.

“That’s the main difference with our case,” Lomai said. “We have evidence.”

Two decades of opposition

After decades of investor interest, Australian company Highlands Pacific applied to mine in the Kurumbukari mountains in 1999 and produced an environmental plan that included dumping waste into the ocean. However, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea questioned the scientific rigor and asked the Mineral Policy Institute, an Australian NGO, to assess the plans.

In a 90-page report, the institute wrote that the plans “compiled a well presented but fatally flawed case.”

“There can be no doubt that disturbance on the scale of a Submarine Tailings Disposal operation will have significant biological impacts,” the institute’s scientists wrote, warning that some of the data in the plan suggested that ocean currents could spread toxic tailings throughout the sea in a process called upwelling.

Despite the opposition, PNG’s Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) approved the tailings disposal method. The decision was contingent upon further oceanographic studies.

China’s MCC joined the project in 2005, taking over 85% of ownership. When Ramu NiCo began building the pipeline into the sea, in 2010, local landowners sued the company. They called for a permanent injunction on ocean dumping, arguing DSTD would cause a public and private nuisance.

By the time the plaintiffs asked John Luick, an oceanographer who heads Australia-based Austides Consulting, to provide testimony in 2011, he hadn’t received any more information that the tailings plume could be controlled. The judge at the National Court in Madang wrote in his decision that “All the data and [Luick’s] knowledge of the local submarine conditions suggests that there will be strong and persistent upwelling, the precise extent of which is, however, difficult to predict.”

The court didn’t grant the ban on DSTD that locals requested, but it ruled the practice contrary to national goals. In addition, the court ordered Ramu NiCo to monitor the impacts of its DSTD on the local environment and publish quarterly reports on the results. To this day, Lomai and the villagers say they haven’t seen one.

MCC and Highlands Pacific appealed the National Court decision in an effort to clarify that DSTD was constitutional. The Supreme Court, ruling 2-1, established that there was not enough evidence to declare the practice harmful to the environment.

“I would turn it around and ask if there was enough evidence that it would not harm the environment,” Luick said in an interview. “My answer would be an emphatic ‘no.’”

In 2012, construction was completed, and the project quickly ramped up production. By 2017 it was funneling 34,000 tons of nickel annually into the world’s batteries, and 5 million tons of tailings into the sea. Since that year, Ramu has been the only project of its kind in the world to produce continually above its nameplate capacity, securing its place as the most productive site for an intermediate product called MHP that’s used in batteries.