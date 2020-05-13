As Europe reconciles with the environmental cost of burning coal, it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the humanitarian cost of mining it in Colombia. In 2017, the Italian parliament said the country will stop coal imports by 2025; other European countries have established similar measures, empowering the solar and wind energy sectors.

The operators of the Cerrejón coal mine say they are bringing much-needed jobs to an impoverished region and are committed to improving the lives of the Wayuu. However, Sintracarbon, the mine’s worker’s union, has a different perspective. The workers had prepared for a strike for the end of March. The operator had ordered most of its workers to take leave to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allowing only the operations that guarantee the extraction and the export of coal.

Although the workers intended to turn out for the strike, the obligation to maintain physical distancing measures as mandated by the government prevented them from taking industrial action. The workers’ action has been postponed to June.

“Since December 2019 we’re filing petitions to the company to improve our conditions at work, but the mine seems likely to worsen them,” said Fredy Lozano Villareal, a member of Sintracarbon. “To face the fall of coal prices all around the world, the company wants to withdraw from the collective labor agreement, and they want us, the workers, to pay the price so they can save money.”

Since the mine began operating in 1986, the collective labor agreement between the company and the workers has set the standard of rights for workers that is reviewed and revised every two years. Now, as a measure to cushion the drop in the coal price, Cerrejón aims to pull back from some of the union’s achievements over more than 30 years of struggle. The company plans to start making the workers pay for meals that are currently free during work shifts; reduce the retirement pension from the current six months’ worth of pay; and charge the workers who live in faraway cities for transportation, which the company pays for at present.

“The money they’d save is still nothing compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars of income the company secures every year, but they want us to work for nothing now,” Villareal said. “They even want to retreat from per diem for medical visits.” La Guajira doesn’t have specialized hospitals, and pulmonary diseases are common among the workers, who need to constantly get health checks at clinics in Barranquilla or Bogotá.

The Wayuu’s strength relies on their traditional rites, their knowledge of medicinal plants, and their subsistence agriculture adapted to the seasons of rain and drought through a semi-nomadic way of life. Spiritual practices are pillars of the indigenous society. Their ancestral knowledge responds to the perturbations contributing to preserving people’s identity. Indigenous midwives and healers still play a fundamental role in their communities, by assisting pregnant mothers, newborns, and sick people, while maintaining the knowledge of traditional medicine. Their science depends on the medicinal plants of the desert, and as the desertification worsens, the natural remedies they rely on become harder to find.

One of the poorest regions of Colombia, this arid peninsula is today a unique and chaotic border with little to offer to migrants from neighboring Venezuela fleeing the socio-economic collapse there. La Guajira’s population suffers from a lack of jobs and the Colombian government’s abandonment. Smugglers operate in the open, even in front of military guards, and the Wayuu children shake down vehicles plying the illegal dirt roads that migrants use to enter Colombia: They jump onto the back of the trucks and refuse to get down until they are paid a few coins, candy, or plastic bags filled with water.