As science has increasingly shown the importance of conservation led by Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs), donors have begun to steer funding toward supporting the work these groups do.In 2021, during last year’s COP26 U.N. climate conference, private and government donors committed $1.7 billion to secure the land rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities.But a recent assessment of the first year of the pledge shows that little of the funding goes directly to them, often going first through international NGOs, consultancies, development banks and other intermediaries.Most aid intended to support IPLC-led conservation work follows this path. Now, however, donors and IPLC leaders are looking for ways to ease the flow of funding and channel more of it to work that addresses climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caught Costa Rica’s Cabécar Indigenous communities at a precarious time. Amid the species-rich forests of the Talamanca Cabécar Indigenous territory, climate change had already begun to rattle farmers, bringing higher temperatures, flooding and new pests. In response, an organization called Kábata Könana — Cabécar for “Women Defenders of the Forest” — had been working to revitalize traditional methods that rely on a wider variety of crops best suited to local climate conditions. But then, pandemic lockdowns halted local markets, threatening important sources of staples and produce for subsistence and income. With the help of funding from the Ministry of Culture, Kábata Könana developed online markets for the sale and trade of dozens of types of produce with communities of Cabécar and Bribri, another Indigenous people living in Talamanca Cabécar. The project helped ensure food security throughout the pandemic, and Kábata Könana received the U.N.’s Equator Prize in 2021, given out for sustainable efforts to counter poverty. The group’s work demonstrates the power of direct support to Indigenous communities for climate adaptation and mitigation, said Levi Sucre Romero, a Bribri leader from Talamanca Cabécar. A woman in the Democratic Republic of Congo works in her tilapia pools. Image by John Cannon/Mongabay. But rights advocates say too little funding flows directly to organizations led by Indigenous, Afro-descendant, and local communities, or IPLCs — and numerous obstacles to receiving that funding directly stand in the way. Yet, science has demonstrated that forests and other biomes are healthier when these communities are in charge, even though their customary rights aren’t always recognized. Scientists from both the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have singled out the role that IPLCs must play in facing down the climate and biodiversity crises. Customarily held lands house around 80% of the world’s biodiversity and more than a third of remaining intact forests, according to a 2022 report from the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI), a global network of IPLC organizations and academic institutions. “We have been conserving,” said Nadino Calapucha, an Indigenous youth representative of the Global Alliance for Territorial Communities (GATC), a network of Indigenous organizations that manage 9.5 million square kilometers (3.7 million square miles) of tropical forest — an area larger than Canada. “We have all the capacity to fulfill these conservation projects with or without funding, and science recognizes this.” More direct funding, however, would deepen the impacts of the work they do, Calapucha told Mongabay.