The mother of the jungle is also a healer.

According to Nina, for a stomachache or a cold, Noemí used to prepare infusions made from medicinal jungle plants. This year, before leaving Sarayaku very early to help in the COVID-19 emergency, Noemí prepared those same infusions, especially with guayusa, a plant native to the Ecuadoran Amazon.

Noemí is also an activist for the rights of her people and the women of her town.

From age 23, she spoke on radio in Puyo and used her platform to explain to the people of her community what to do if they had a fever or a child suffered from diarrhea. She also spoke about Kichwa culture and challenged young people not to forget traditional dances and to make handicrafts.

Before going on radio, she worked in the Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of Pastaza, where she videotaped the organization’s assemblies. That advocacy work was always relegated to the background because Noemí chose to be a mother to her own children and those in her community who need help.

Noemí is also an Amazonian woman. In 2017, after living half her life between Sweden and Ecuador, she returned to Sarayaku to stay. That same year, she joined the Mujeres Amazónicas collective — “Amazonian Women” — created in 2013 by a group of more than 100 women from the Indigenous Kichwa, Achuar, Shuar, Sapara, Andoa, Waorani and Shiwiar peoples, as well as other mestizo defenders of the rights of nature.

When Noemí joined the group, her daughter Nina was already part of it. It is a space where they all feel like leaders.

“No one is worse or better than the other women,” Noemí says. Mujeres Amazónicas is recognized by international organizations, such as Amnesty International, for its unwavering fight for the rights of its people’s territory. Because of the women’s struggle, they have been the victims of attacks, threats, harassment, insults and even legal pressures. In 2018, Patricia Gualinga was the victim of a home invasion, in which the perpetrator broke in through the window, threatened her life, then escaped.

On March 9 this year, the women gathered at the Ecuador Attorney General’s Office in Quito to deliver thousands of signatures collected in more than 168 countries calling for investigations into cases of harassment and intimidation against its members such as Patricia Gualinga, Nema Grefa and Margot Escobar.

However, the kind of recognition they have earned abroad continues to elude them in their own country.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadoran Amazon (Confeniae) has twice signed a document in which it refuses to recognize Mujeres Amazónicas. Elvia Dagua, Confeniae’s women and health leader, says that in organization meetings — first in 2018, and then in March 2020 — they decided that “Mujeres Amazónicas, in quotation marks, do not represent the Confeniae.” According to Dagua, they do not have an office, and it is not known who leads them. She says this confuses the civil society organizations that finance the projects of Indigenous groups.

But Noemí says the confederation does not understand what it means to be an Amazonian woman. She says the rejection is rooted in jealousy and a lack of understanding that “you can not only be part of a struggle when you are a leader, but you can also be a leader from your home or when you see an injustice.”

At the end of 2020, Confeniae will elect a new board. Elvia Dagua will no longer be a leader, “and no one will remember her,” Noemí says. “If she wanted, Elvia could be one more Amazonian woman.”

Away from the bright lights

“You will never see my mother in the photos. She does the work and if they take photos, she puts herself aside,” Helena Gualinga says. Noemí chuckles at that and says she does not shy away from the cameras, but at the same time is not looking to appear in photos.

One of the few images of Noemí in her role as a leader is a photograph that shows her with a microphone in hand, not posed, oblivious to the cameras, amid the songs of Indigenous women and with a wall of posters against mining exploitation.

The photo was taken on March 16, 2018. Noemí had come to the Carondelet Palace in Quito, the seat of the presidency of Ecuador, along with 60 women from 11 Indigenous nationalities of the Amazon, to demand that President Lenín Moreno receive them. Many had walked from their territories to nearby cities from where they could take a bus to Quito to deliver a list of demands for solutions against oil exploitation.

For five days they waited in the Plaza Grande, at the foot of the Carondelet Palace.

When officials realized that they would not leave without voicing their issues, Moreno sent the private secretary of the presidency, Juan Sebastián Roldán, to speak with a delegation of women, one from each nationality. Roldán told them the president would visit them in their territories to talk.

Each of the women present spoke at the meeting. When it was her turn, Noemí said, “We have been outraged that we were not received by the president or the vice president.” In spite of that, she says that just entering the seat of power and handing over the document, even if it was only archived later, was still an achievement.

When the meeting was over, Noemí walked on the balcony of the Carondelet Palace. She looked at her companions who were chanting and shouting for the defense of their territories.

“When I was with everyone, together, we seemed like a lot, but from up above the group I could see how few we were,” she says. Looking at the scene from above, Noemí says she was overcome by sadness and tears welled up in her eyes. An unidentified photographer took a picture of her in that moment.