Cabrera was also instrumental in saving a group of Indigenous children from being recruited — or perhaps even killed — by remnants of the FARC, who still control territory in the middle Amazon, in 2018.

To get the minors to leave the area safely, she faced Family Welfare, the Ombudsman’s Office, and even took the case to the highest levels of the government. The process was strewn with obstacles, threats and various warnings that Cabrera did not know who she was going up against. But she persevered, as she always has: today, the children are safe, and so is she.

A lifetime of leading

The history of this struggle, Cabrera says, began many years ago, when she was not called a leader yet, but simply Nazareth. There were two formative events.

At the age of 5, she was sent from Araracuara to Bogotá to be treated for a disease that made it difficult for her to walk. During the two years that she lived in the capital, she walked between foster homes and the houses of nuns. She almost forgot her family and her mother tongue. She says she learned what it is to be part of that system and what it costs. For that reason, and because she is a mother, she says, she has invested so much time and effort to defend children.

The second factor that shaped her into who she is today revolved aroundher fear of Saturday arriving every week.

“From Monday to Friday my dad was very divine, very beautiful, very responsible, but on weekends he transformed. He would drink and then ask my mom for food and, if he didn’t like it, he would throw it in her face. That really marked me to work with women,” Cabrera says.

So she confronted her father.

“I could no longer bear the beatings he gave my mother and I confronted him. He told me, ‘You are rude, none of your sisters do what you do to me.’ And I told him, ‘Not rude, but I am defending my mother’s rights.’”

Everything about Cabrera seems to be based on an absolute conviction, as if she were all an incontrovertible cause.

From the chagra to the U.N.

The daughter of a midwife and the niece of a community spiritual leader, Nazareth Cabrera has the blood of a leader. Her grandparents were among the first to arrive in Araracuara and she does not even contemplate leaving. It is her land, where she had her children and where she has buried her dead.

The times she has left the shelter of home, she has done so to educate herself or to participate in events. One of them, perhaps the most important at the international level for Indigenous peoples, is the U.N. Permanent Forum for Indigenous Issues, which is held in New York annually and which Cabrera has attended as a Uitoto representative four consecutive times since 2016. In this space, she has made statements regarding climate change, environmental defense and the problems facing the Amazon.

The first time she participated, it was thanks to a U.N. foundation grant. It was Isis Álvarez, campaign coordinator for the Global Forest Coalition, who convinced her and helped her apply. They had met two years earlier, and Cabrera had left such a strong impression that Álvarez, having worked with so many other Indigenous leaders, thought of her first as soon as she heard the announcement.

From that first event, Cabrera gained recognition and connections.

She established networks of Indigenous women, academics and diplomats that allowed her to be invited again for the next three years, financed by the Universidad del Rosario and the University of New York. It was also a new awakening: “I heard various Indigenous representatives talk about illegal mining and within myself I said, ‘Oh, I thought that only I in Caquetá had that problem.’”

After that, her conviction for the environmental fight became stronger.

“Whenever she makes pronouncements, all the photographers come and surround her because she is very beautiful in how she does them: she starts out in the Uitoto language, from the base, then talks about very complex issues and goes back to her origin again,” says Ángela Santamaría, who has attended the U.N. forum with Cabrera. “You hardly see that anymore, because generally Indigenous professionals attend who no longer have that connection with their territory. Instead, when she speaks, she does it in such a genuine way that it really impacts.”

It is not only what she says but also the scope she speaks on.

“All these years, Nazareth has made very forceful pronouncements before the General Assembly that have fed into the reports of the U.N. Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples,” Santamaría says.

In 2018, before going to New York again, Cabrera asked her brother, a well-known artisan in the region, to make a traditional Uitoto basket. She wanted to give it to the president of the permanent forum, an unapproachable diplomat, in the words of Santamaría. “I thought, ‘But how are you going to deliver it?’” Santamaría recalls.

It took Cabrera more than two hours to fly from Araracuara to San José del Guaviare in a cargo plane, followed by a walk and a nine-hour bus ride with the basket to get to Bogotá. “Since we met in Bogotá, Nazareth told me, ‘I am taking this gift to the president.’”

And somehow, she managed to deliver the basket.

“Suddenly I see her arrive with a photo and she shows it to me,” Santamaría says. “I was with the president, they came out hugging. That’s what she is: first she makes a statement full of depth and then she delivers a gift that she ordered to be made in a special way. She is a leader full of strength and forcefulness, but at the same time supremely loving and generous.”

She does the same within her community. Santamaría and Cabrera met in 2015 during a diploma course that the former was teaching in Guanía. Cabrera felt it was not enough for just herself to acquire that knowledge; she wanted the people in her shelter to have it as well.

It was for her that, with the help of the Universidad del Rosario and Santamaría, they came to Araracuara, for three consecutive years, with diplomas to train young people, women, the elderly and teachers. The first course was on intercultural education; the second on youth and environmental conflicts; and the third on Indigenous women, youth and children.

“She told me, ‘Oh, I want you to go to Caquetá, to go to Araracuara.’ In many places they tell me that, but it is seldom specified. However, she did it and in a very short time organized the community to make it possible,” Santamaría says. “All this makes that, when you analyze your leadership process, you realize that your process is the ideal, which theoretically one would like: grassroots leaders who reach the national level, the international level, and then return.”

For the first diploma course, Cabrera persuaded the local priest to let them learn at the boarding school. The following year he refused. Without a place to study, Cabrera convinced the owner of the hamlet’s nightclub to let them do it there. It was classic Nazareth: opening paths for her people.

“The graduates served a lot. We have women working with national parks, others as health promoters with EPS” — the government-run health insurance scheme — “and some more as community mothers in Family Welfare,” says Rufina Román. That alone would be a legacy to be proud of, but it is not the only one.