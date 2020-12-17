In nearby Befotaka-Midongy National Park, one of the largest stretches of evergreen forest in the country, more than 1,000 fires were reported this year. More than 500 occurred in the last month alone, according to official data.

Many experts predicted that Madagascar would witness a devastating fire season this year as COVID-19 disrupted economic activity and livelihoods, and the country plunged deeper into poverty. Despite its natural riches, three in four Malagasy people live on less than $2 a day.

Pandemic-related restrictions curtailed migration to bigger towns, forcing people to eke out a living from the resources at hand. Unrelenting dry conditions in the south have only added to the misery, leaving 1.5 million people, including 100,000 children with little to eat, forcing some to survive on ash and clay.

The dry conditions and failed crops have also increased dependence on forests in the region.

According to satellite data analyzed by Greenpeace and GFW, October and November saw an unusually high number of fire points this year. The fire season usually begins in June, intensifying in July and August before winding down in November, with the start of the rainy season.

Clearing land to grow crops is a leading cause of deforestation across the island. However, there could be more at play this year.

“All of Madagascar is burning. It is not just slash and burn,” said Jonah Ratsimbazafy, a Malagasy environmentalist and recently appointed president of the International Primatological Society. “I was in Manombo, and it is just people’s anger against mismanagement. When people are not happy, they burn the forest.”

Fires are not just a way for farmers and herders to create land for crops and pastures but also a long-standing tool of resistance against the government’s tight grip on natural resources and in particular forests. Governments have over the years struggled to strike a balance between punishing those responsible for setting the fires while not alienating the population.

Ratsimbazafy is head of the NGO Groupe d’Etude et de Recherche sur les Primates de Madagascar (GERP) that supports communities in managing the Manombo classified forest adjoining the special reserve, where the use of forest resources by people is allowed.

Eight species of lemurs live in this region, including three critically endangered ones. Almost all of its 52 snail species are endemic to Madagascar and adapted to the rainforests.

“These animals are soft bodied and wet, they have to prevent themselves from dehydrating,” said Slapcinsky, the mollusk expert. “The reason they are endemic to the moist forests is because they cannot handle living in savannah areas outside the forests. If you remove the forests, you remove their ability to survive.”

Spread across 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres), Manombo’s lowland rainforest and marshes host more than lemurs and snails; the reserve has 58 species of birds and a plethora of plant life unique to Madagascar. Conversion of forests to paddy fields and fires have chewed away at it over the years.

The reserve is managed by Madagascar National Parks (MNP), a quasi-governmental agency primarily funded by foreign donors but overseen by the environment ministry. It has 43 protected areas (PAs) under its charge, including national parks and special reserves. “In the classified forests where we work, we do something for the community. But the MNP, they just apply the rules without connecting with the people, people are mad,” Ratsimbazafy said.