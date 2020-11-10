‘Going in the wrong direction’

North Atlantic right whales, named in a bygone era for being the “right” whale to kill, are a critically endangered species. Last month, NOAA released a preliminary estimate of 366 individuals remaining in the wild as of January 2019. But according to Sean Brilliant, senior conservation biologist of marine programs at the Canadian Wildlife Federation, the current number is more likely to be around 350, with only about 70 to 90 females remaining in this population.

“We’re always a year behind on the data,” Brilliant told Mongabay. “And although we’ve had only two deaths this year … the number is going to be even smaller this year. So it’s certainly going in the wrong direction.”

Hunting may no longer be an issue for North Atlantic right whales, but the species continues to decline due to human activities. The two biggest threats are fishing gear entanglements and ship strikes. This year alone, three whales have gotten caught up in fishing gear, and two calves died after getting hit by ships, according to data compiled by NOAA.

It’s estimated that 85% of North Atlantic right whales have gotten entangled in fishing gear at least once in their lives, and that 60% have gotten entangled multiple times.

“The whale swims into the rope and its response is to try and roll out of it, but this often makes the entanglement worse,” Whitney Webber, campaign director at Oceana, told Mongabay in an email. “Disentanglement teams in the U.S. and Canada try to free the whales but in some cases the entanglement is too severe or in a place that cannot be freed and/or the whale is not seen again or the situation is too dangerous for the team to approach. Two recent entanglements seen in the U.S are through the mouth, making it virtually impossible to disentangle.”

As for ship strikes, it’s usually large vessels like cargo ships, some of them several football fields long, that are responsible for injuring or killing whales, especially at speeds faster than 10 knots. According to a study cited by Oceana, ships can reduce whale deaths by 86% if they slow down to 10 knots or less.

“Captains of ships don’t want to hit anything that’s in the water,” Brogan said. “They don’t know whether that’s a whale or a shipping container or a sunken ship or a submarine … and at slower speeds, they can maneuver away from those objects in the water, and at faster speeds it makes it more difficult.”

Conservationists have been developing alert systems that notify ships of nearby whales to try and get the vessels to slow down, but even with these advancements, the problem persists.

And it’s not just large container ships that pose a threat to these whales — even small vessels can injure or kill a whale, according to a new study co-authored by Brilliant.

“Something about the physiology of right whales makes them especially vulnerable to being struck by boats,” Brogan said. “We saw this past winter … two calves that were killed by what all signs point to as smaller recreational boats. They had propeller marks across their backs that suggested that they were coming from smaller boats that were moving fast. And so risk is not just limited to the big ships.”

Whales also tend not to move when they hear ships coming, or in some cases, they get closer to the ships, Brilliant says.

“When you apply ship noise near a whale … the respiration rate goes up, the behavior changes a little bit, the heart rate increases,” Brilliant said. “They tend to adhere and react to it, but they don’t get out of the way. They come to the surface, if anything, or they just continue doing what they’re doing and they’re just a little bit more on guard and that’s it. So they cannot be shooed away from an area.”