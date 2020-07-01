A not so illegal industry

It was early October 2019, and the morning after the night on which we observed the miners’ nocturnal prospecting. We’d decided to try and meet some of them, and ask to be taken aboard a barge to observe an evening or two of gold mining.

While we hoped to ask a lot of questions, shoot pictures and video, and get a rare inside look at the industry, we would not be asking for any names or reveal any faces — gold mining in Brazil is only legal with a permit, so a great deal of it is conducted as part of the Amazon’s shadowy illicit gig economy.

During the afternoon, we went down to the Porto Velho riverside and crossed over to the opposite bank where barges of varying sizes were docked — we counted hundreds up and down the river.

Seen by the light of day, a typical dredger looks like an ungainly sea monster: each big barge is topped with giant hoses like elephant trunks, above which hover massive cranes. The cranes are used to lower the huge flexible hoses down to the river bottom, where they suck up mud, sand, silt, and hopefully specks of a precious metal humans have craved beyond reason for centuries.

These urban dredgers mostly lacked permits, so went about their illicit work under cover of darkness. But the degree of that “illegality” is highly debatable. During the day, these floating machines were clearly visible to all, tied up along the banks of the Madeira in plain view of the 530,000 inhabitants of Porto Velho, the capital of Rondônia state.

Lately, thousands of new miners have been drawn to the dangerous and unhealthy Amazon gold mining industry. Risking arrest they are driven by the incessant, rising global demand for the precious metal. The miners’ risk is compensated by a recent astronomical rise in gold prices. At the moment, gold is selling at the highest level in a decade — more than US$1,700 per ounce, or $54 a gram, a price forced ever upward by the grim uncertainties of the Coronavirus pandemic and a tanking world economy.