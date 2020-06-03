Meet the boss

Others, with a little money and power, take risks as entrepreneurs in this economy that operates largely outside the law, but which is silently sanctioned by many in municipal, state and federal government.

The supposed owner of the land we visited, a small angry man, who smoked all the time, gave orders to two robust fellows who used chainsaws to cut huge logs into planks in a vacant backyard.

The logs being sawed came from forest deeper inside the settlement; the trees were cut down without a written and state certified forest management plan, were milled and shipped without transportation documents required by Brazilian law.

After viewing the backyard plank making, we drove with the loggers and the boss to the forest where two new trees were felled, a garapa (Brazilian ash, Apuleia leiocarpa), and a roxinho (purple heart; Peltogyne paniculata), both valuable woods that would ultimately be transported by barge downriver to Brazilian cities for distribution nationally, or for export to the European Union, U.S. or elsewhere — ending up eventually as expensive decking or flooring.

This long, convoluted journey from Amazon forest to lumber yard or home improvement store would likely (though not necessarily) be conducted using falsified documents — with few questions asked by middlemen or retailers at the far end of the supply chain.

We couldn’t help thinking about how much these great trees were worth growing in the Amazon, rather than being turned into planks, porches and trod upon. The trees easily stood at over 25 meters (~82 feet) tall, and rose up like magnificent, strong patriarchs and matriarchs of the forest. We couldn’t help feeling that the sharp, loud somber crack they made as they fell sounded like a scream of death agony echoing through the forest.

One logger, perhaps detecting our apprehension at the death of these gigantic, beautiful living beings, commented aloud before pull-starting his saw and unleashing its thunderous roar: “I’ll really cut it down. No problem!”

Afterward, the entrepreneurial chain-smoker attached the downed and de-limbed trees with a heavy chain to a rustic tractor he called “the alligator,” and dragged them along an improvised forest road to his makeshift outdoor sawmill.

The selective cutting and clearing of valuable trees and the making of informal, often illegal access roads in order to reach those trees, is typically the first step to converting a patch of rainforest into hard cash. With the access roads in place, a land speculator will then turn over the property quickly, selling it for a big profit, most likely to a cattle rancher, who will in turn sell it someday to a soy producer or other plantation grower. And thus, the rainforest disappears incrementally, step-by-step, tree-by-tree.