  • Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve in southwestern Nigeria, home to rare primates and valuable timber trees, has some of the highest deforestation rates in the country.
  • Logging is ostensibly prohibited, but sawmills thrive here, while farmers who clear land inside the reserve often have their actions legitimized by the authorities.
  • Researchers say poverty and a lack of jobs are at the root of the problem, with communities compelled to farm, log and hunt in the absence of other forms of livelihoods.
  • With Nigeria’s forest reserves among the few areas left unfarmed, population pressure threatens to drive an influx of newcomers from all around the country into these reserve areas in the competition for arable land.

IJARE, Nigeria — The silver blade slides through the log laid over a metal bed beneath the sawmill machine. When the careful routine ends, one of the two operators pulls off a flat board, guided by instructions from a colleague. “Pull the plank out quickly!” he yells, his voice floating over the rattle of old machinery. “And then fix the logs back to match the teeth of the blade and move back.”

Sawmill chief Dare Ayesoro stands nearby on a wooden deck behind a heap of sawdust and a power generator. “Money is in the forest,” he tells Mongabay with a bright grin that radiates contentment. Yet, what’s success for Ayesoro is quite the opposite for conservationists who seek to protect Nigeria’s vanishing forests.

Workers process timber at a sawmill near Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve in southwestern Nigeria. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

Every month, logging trucks loaded to capacity deliver hundreds of logs to Ayesoro’s sawmill in the town of Ijare, whose single machine churns out more than 200 planks daily and employs eight laborers when in full operation. Ayesoro explains how much of the timber processed by this sawmill, as well as hundreds of others across the state of Ondo in southwestern Nigeria, are sourced from protected forest reserves.

One of these forest reserves is Akure-Ofosu, which lies some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Ijare and has been subject to some of the worst deforestation in the country. Between 2001 and 2018, the reserve lost 30% of its forest cover, according to satellite data from the University of Maryland. The data show the deforestation rate is increasing, with two-thirds of that loss happening in just the three years between 2016 and 2018. Preliminary data for 2019 and 2020 indicate deforestation surged to a new high last year, and this year may be on track to do the same.

Satellite data show deforestation has intensified in Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve over the past several years. Source: GLAD/UMD; Hansen/UMD/Google/USGS/NASA, accessed through Global Forest Watch.
Satellite imagery of an area in the southern part of the reserve (indicated by the “A” blue box on the map above) that has experienced recent forest loss. Source: Planet Labs; Sentinel 2/Landsat 8.
Another area of recent deforestation in Akure-Ofosu, this one in the north of the reserve. Source: Planet Labs; Sentinel 2/Landsat 8.

A critical situation for wildlife

Established in 1936 and comprising some 400 square kilometers (154 square miles), Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve also borders the Ala, Owo, Ohosu and Idanre reserves, together forming one of the largest areas of forest remaining in Nigeria. The forests contained within are home to many different species, including threatened primates. Red-capped mangabeys (Cercocebus torquatus), Nigerian white-throated guenons (Cercopithecus erythrogaster pococki), putty-nosed monkeys (Cercopithecus nictitans), mona monkeys (Cercopithecus mona), and others can all be found in what remains of Akure-Ofosu’s forests.

The region is also inhabited by endangered Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes ellioti). According to the IUCN, fewer than 6,000 individuals likely survive in the wild, making it the rarest chimpanzee subspecies.

The current status of chimpanzees in Akure-Ofosu is unclear. Locals who have lived near the reserve for decades tell Mongabay they routinely encountered chimpanzees while growing up, and many say they believe chimpanzees still inhabit its remnant forests. In 2007, primatologists Babafemi Ogunjemite and John Oates confirmed the subspecies’ presence in Akure-Ofosu after interviewing local guides and finding 33 nests in four different areas. Published in 2011, their study concluded the reserve has “potential as a chimpanzee conservation site.”

Red-capped mangabeys (Cercocebus torquatus) are listed as endangered by the IUCN. Image by Rufus46 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

However, with so much habitat cleared over the past decade, the researchers warn that if chimpanzees are still present in Akure-Ofosu, they may not be able to hang on there for much longer at current deforestation rates. Along with logging, land is also being cleared for agriculture in the reserve. Exacerbating the situation is poor enforcement, regional insecurity — researchers have been killed in the past, according to Ogunjemite — and poaching.

“The situation of the animals in the reserve is critical. That’s why we weren’t able to state boldly the population of chimpanzees left in the reserve. We would at best speculate,” Ogunjemite tells Mongabay. “When these chimpanzees are hunted, they are used most often for rituals.

It’s not just Akure-Ofosu. The bushmeat trade, hinged partly on profit but even more on the perceived medicinal and spiritual value of animal parts in traditional medicine, is putting pressure on chimpanzees and other primates throughout Nigeria, according to the IUCN.

Adding insult to injury is a common side effect of encroachment: fire. A short trip along the border of Akure-Ofosu in March revealed vast swaths of land burned in December and January. Often set to clear land, fires can get out of control and are difficult if not impossible to contain due to a lack of staff and firefighting equipment, according to forest officers. February rains eventually extinguished these particular blazes, but not before they destroyed forest and farmland and killed wildlife.

Evidence of recent fire in Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

Logging and farming win out

In 2013, foresters Samuel Olajuyigbe and Ayodeji Adaja, studied the tree “composition, plant species diversity, tree canopy structure and regeneration” in Akure-Ofosu, observing  that while degradation is significant, the reserve is still “highly diverse in plant species composition” and has “great potential for restoration.” Using line transect sampling techniques, they recorded more than 80 plant species, 46 of them tree species, including obeche (Triplochiton scleroxylon), iroko (Milicia excelsa), African mahogany (Khaya ivorensis), and African walnut (Lovoa trichilioides).

However, what makes for good restoration potential also makes for good business, and sources say Akura-Ofosu’s tree diversity attracts loggers seeking to harvest its variety of timber to feed a growing demand for wood products both in Nigeria and abroad.

“This is the only business that has numerous standby buyers,” says Sesan Olukayode, a sawmill operator with more than 30 years of experience. “It doesn’t require any jingles for adverts, just pull down the trees, saw them today and customers are waiting. Demand is growing and far exceeding supply.”

Sources say Akure-Ofosu is being logged to feed the growing demand for wood products in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding cities as well as the international market. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

Ajagunsi, a farming community at the edge of Akure-Ofosu, simmers in the heat of the midday sun, prompting farm owners and laborers to take a break from their work and withdraw into the shade. Their feet, encased in mud from the fields, leave trails to the wooden chairs in which they rest outside the farming camp, clothes slung across their shoulders as sweat drips down their backs and foreheads.

Omotunde Kayode sits on a log a little farther from the rest. He owns a cocoa farm of about 10 hectares (25 acres), half of which he inherited from his father. He hasn’t always been a farmer. For more than 20 years Kayode worked as a teacher in a local school. But when his income failed to meet his living costs, he returned to the farm where he makes significantly more money.

“The cocoa farms in the reserves are growing,” Kayode says. “There are no jobs in the cities. So many graduates, tired of the job hunts are taking over the reserves — the forest has many graduates.”

A cocoa farm at the edge of Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

Nigeria has long been a cocoa-growing powerhouse, with the country ranking as the world’s fourth-largest producer of the commodity crop. Cocoa is Nigeria’s biggest agricultural export, netting some $660 million in 2017.

“Cocoa farming has been with us for around 100 years,” says Benson Akingbamiyonri, the traditional chief of the Ajagunsi community. “We inherited it from our forefathers and it’s not something we can give up.”

An uphill battle

Government sources tell Mongabay it is difficult to protect Akure-Ofosu from illegal encroachment due to its large size and a lack of properly equipped forest guards, making it easy for people from communities surrounding the reserve and elsewhere to enter and stake a claim to its trees, land and wildlife. Forest guards say sometimes they hear gunshots at night, but without basic equipment like flashlights and protective gear, they are helpless to act.

The encroachers appear to be winning, with sources saying the government has become complacent — even complicit — in the reserve’s deforestation. Kayode says Akure-Ofosu’s “de-reservation” began more than four decades ago when the government started granting portions of the reserve to farmers. In 2019, the government further formalized the process, issuing new farm allotments as well as identity cards that grant legitimacy to those farming in the reserve.

“I felt the government [lose] hope of taking control of the reserve from farmers at some point,” a top government official tells Mongabay on the condition of anonymity. “So they decided to formalize and monetize reserve lands.”

The official says this means even farmers who initially encroached into the reserve illegally are now allowed to maintain their plots so long as they pay the required fees. The government collects around 10,000 naira ($26) per plot from farmers growing cocoa, rubber, plantain and other crops on reserve land, which are subject to annual renewal. This way, the official says, the government hopes to make more money from every part of the reserve lost to encroachers.

“The government calls us temporary occupants,” Kayode says, “and we [have] all the freedom to use the reserves so long as the fees are renewed when due.”

Logging trucks move harvested timber from Akure-Ofosu to urban centers. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

The government says it is only legitimizing farms that are already established. However, forest officers tell Mongabay that this isn’t entirely true and that farmers are actively being issued new plots in the reserve. Guards report regularly intercepting farmers smuggling new cocoa seedlings to their farms at the beginning of the planting season.

Sources say that even when new farms are discovered and destroyed in the reserve and encroachers arrested, prosecution rarely follows.

“When we arrest the cocoa farmers or loggers, they just call an influential politician who may be connected to the governor or someone in power,” the government official says. “Then, we are forced to let them free.”

Rooted in poverty

For conservation biologist Elizabeth Greengrass, poverty and lack of job opportunities hit at the heart of the issue. Greengrass is the head of conservation at the U.K.-based Born Free Foundation and has extensively studied conservation in various parts of Africa.

“In many of these forest reserves, there are very few things people (surrounding communities) can do to survive except hunt, farm or log the protected forests,” Greengrass tells Mongabay in a phone interview. “So many communities in Nigeria are heavily dependent on the forest. It is creating serious problems for conservation not just in Nigeria but most parts of Africa.”

A 2009 study of communities in and around Akure-Ofosu found 98.8% of respondents reported their primary sources of income were forest-derived, with 53% engaging in logging on a regular basis.

Workers process timber at a sawmill near Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve in southwestern Nigeria. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay.

According to numbers from the United Nations, Nigeria’s population grew from 36.7 million in 1950 to 158.3 million in 2010. But job creation has not grown at nearly the same pace, sources say, and most jobs that do exist don’t pay enough to live from, often forcing rural residents to choose between protecting their forests or providing for their families.

Poverty also keeps many farmers from being able to buy and use fertilizer to replenish soil nutrient levels. And so, farmers must seek out new cropland in areas that haven’t been farmed — and often the only options for this are in Nigeria’s forest reserves. As the country’s population expands, sources say farmers are increasingly moving into reserve communities from different parts of the country, intensifying the competition for more arable land.

“Forest conservation can never flourish in poverty,” Ogunjemite says. “The margin of the poverty level is so high that anyone can sacrifice anything for food — including the forest.”

However, Greengrass says livelihoods and conservation don’t have to be mutually exclusive. She says she sees a way forward by developing rural economies as part of broader conservation goals to “create jobs and absorb those whose livelihoods had always come from the forest.”

“To protect wildlife,” she says, “people don’t need to suffer.”

 

Article published by Morgan Erickson-Davis
