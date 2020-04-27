The city doesn’t actually lack freshwater; annually it has 300 days of rain, and 13 rivers flow through it. The problem is that this water isn’t retained, since areas that used to be marshlands with mangroves have over the years been filled in and paved over to make room for shopping malls and high-rise office and apartment buildings. An estimated 97% of Jakarta’s wetlands have been transformed into concrete jungle.

Over the past two decades, areas in mostly northern Jakarta have sunk by up to 4 meters, dropping them well below sea level and making it physically impossible for rain and river water to drain out into the bay. That creates an immense problem, says climate expert Dicky Edwin Hindarto, the coordinator of the Jakarta-based organization Indonesia Low Emission Network.

“Jakarta has no green spaces left. We need to increase areas of parkland and mangroves instead of surfaces covered in concrete,” he says.

Elisa Sutanudjaja, from the Jakarta-based think tank Rujak Center for Urban Studies, agrees on the importance of reducing the number of permits for new developments. She works with a number of organizations and local communities to implement sustainable urban solutions, and has been the driving force behind halting the construction permits for 17 artificial islands off the north coast. In an interview along the tree-lined banks of Citra Lake, one of hundreds of newly created freshwater reservoirs in Jakarta, Elisa lays out the fundamental problem: with the many torrential rains that frequently sweep over the city comes flooding — and the water has nowhere to go because the ground is mostly paved over with concrete or asphalt.

“We must stop existing permits and instead create new green spaces,” she says.

The problem is so bad, it’s been cited as one of the reasons behind a plan to move Indonesia’s capital to Borneo.

Running out of time

Yayan Suprianto views the water surrounding his house. He lives in a shed of wood planks and a rusty tin roof sitting on stilts over brackish water that’s full of algae and plastic trash. He’s a factory worker from western Java, one of millions of Indonesians who have come to the capital in search of jobs and a better life. The greater Jakarta area is home to 30 million people — the world’s second most populous conurbation after Tokyo. Yayan lives in Kampung Teko, a village of 300 people and considered to be Jakarta’s only “floating village.” What used to be lush paddy fields as far as the eye could see have all been replaced by a huge expanse of water. Years of industrial waste discharge and garbage dumping from nearby households have contaminated the water, rendering it unsuitable for drinking. Frequent rains add to the water volume and lead to floods.

The government has invested in pumps, but they aren’t enough to keep the water level down.

“The water rises every year. Before we used to have floods only during the rainy season, but now they come more frequently with the rains,” Yayan says. He adds, “We probably have to move back to our village.”

Experts say the city has a decade to act. Business as usual would result in parts of Jakarta being permanently inundated by the Java Sea, and the displacement of millions of people. By some estimates, a quarter of the city could be underwater in five years, especially the north, which is home to 2 million people and particularly prone to floods.

The government has begun to take action to turn things around. Togas Braini is the provincial government’s head of geology and groundwater. He stresses the importance of controlling and preserving groundwater levels, through closing down illegal wells and building new infiltration wells to collect rainwater, which can then be used as sources of drinking water. There are about 4,500 registered wells in Jakarta, and an unknown number of illicit ones.

“We focus on setting up new infiltration wells,” Togas says. Last year they built 1,300.

These measures are meant to ease the pressure on the aquifers by providing an alternative source of fresh water. But the perennial problem of pollution remains a hurdle.