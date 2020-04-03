Mongabay Series:

$3 million and an official apology: Brazil’s Ashaninka get unprecedented compensation for deforestation on their land

by on 16 April 2020 | Translated by Matt Rinaldi

Special series

Endangered environmentalists

Endangered environmentalists
More articles

Indonesias forest guardians

Indonesias forest guardians
More articles

Conservation effectiveness

Conservation effectiveness
More articles

Southeast asian infrastructure

Southeast asian infrastructure
More articles

Amazon infrastructure

Amazon infrastructure
More articles

Asian rhinos

Asian rhinos
More articles

Indonesian fisheries

Indonesian fisheries
More articles

Conservation in madagascar

Conservation in madagascar
More articles