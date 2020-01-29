  • Bush crickets are an important source of food – and income – in Uganda.
  • Loss of forest and wetland habitat, as well as intensified harvesting, may lead to overexploitation.
  • Entomologists at Makerere University are studying techniques to farm the insects.

MASAKA, Uganda — “The harvest season was good when the forests were not yet cut down, but now they don’t have any food,” says John Mulindwa, 58, sitting behind a timber frame stacked with empty oil drums and metal sheeting. The roadside is crowded with similar structures for catching nsenene — crickets — a delicacy across Uganda, but especially here in the small city of Masaka.

Twice a year, the rains bring swarms of nsenene, primarily Ruspolia differens — a bush cricket or katydid but commonly referred to as a grasshopper — migrating in search of food and a mate; and twice a year, traditionally, people across the country would painstakingly catch nsenene by hand. “During that time we were capturing them in bedsheets and using reeds that we could shake so that the nsenene follow,” Mulindwa says.

Then, in the mid-1990s, some residents of Masaka had the bright idea of using powerful electric lights as a trap, attracting vast swarms of nsenene and a new source of income. But in recent years, with the loss of the crickets’ habitat and a rapidly changing climate, Masaka’s fortunes are also turning.

“The cutting down of trees reduced the catch in Masaka, especially around Kalangala where they have oil palm plantations,” says Tom Lubega, 42, chairman of the country’s biggest nsenene market, in the Katwe neighborhood of the capital, Kampala. He said that this year the swarms are coming mostly from the west of the country, bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, where natural water bodies and tropical forests are still intact.

“The wetlands and lake shores are an important habitat for grasshoppers as they lay their eggs in these areas,” says Jeconious Musingwire, an environmental scientist at the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA). “The habitats which are nearer to us have been destroyed. It’s worrying us.”

Uganda’s wetlands coverage has shrunk by more than 40% since 1994. Near Masaka, sand mines, rice paddy fields and construction projects have gradually encroached on the surrounding wetlands. Smallholders, too, are seeking out new fertile land as climate extremes harm crop harvests. “The weather is changing,” says Rose Nakyejjwe, the Masaka district manager for NEMA. “People are moving onto the wetlands in order to cultivate for survival.”

On the island of Bugala, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Masaka and the largest island in Kalangala district, tropical high forest cover fell from 57 percent in 1990 to 20 percent in 2017. In the same period, grassland cover was reduced from 27 percent to 6 percent. “In Kalangala they removed the tropical forest and planted palms. This uses chemicals and fertilizers which kills the young ones and the eggs,” says Nakyejjwe, noting the importance of these environments as a source of food for nsenene.

Buying nsenene in Mbarara. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.
Buying nsenene in Mbarara. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.

Everyone likes the taste of nsenene

“Oh, aha! Everyone likes the taste of grasshoppers,” says Fadson Mugisha, 33, a harvester who prefers to eat his nsenene fried with onions and a little salt. Mugisha began catching nsenene as a child. “When our exams started, we knew that grasshoppers were going to come. We used to climb in the hills and the mountains to catch them,” he remembers.

Soon powerful electric lights also arrived in his home city of Mbarara. “These lights, the bulbs are not the ones we use at home. The rays move very far and attract insects. Even the old people were excited,” he laughs. Through most of his school years Mugisha helped a local businessman to work his nsenene sites, and after graduating he started out on his own.

Now Mugisha is the leader of 200 local cricket harvesters, and owns seven sites spread across the region. Despite the changing migration patterns, this year’s season has been good to him, with the wind carrying swarms to his sites from the far west of Uganda. “It’s my favorite food, my favorite business. I love nsenene so much,” he says.

Since the 1990s, the biannual nsenene harvest has become a vital business to an increasing number of Ugandans. Impressed by Masaka’s bumper harvests, entrepreneurs began to build light traps wherever they could find nsenene. “In Uganda there is no job that makes the profits like grasshopper catching,” Lubega, the chairman of the Katwe nsenene market, says with a smile.

“When the season has been good we become so happy,” Mulindwa says. “They provide jobs: from the ones catching them, to the ones preparing them and the ones selling. People get to pay off their debts and school fees.” But in recent years, with a changing environment and a growing number of nsenene harvesters competing for the same catch, it’s become harder and harder for harvesters to make a profit on their investment.

The sun sets at one of Mugisha’s sites in Mbarara. Weaver birds perch on a nearby fence and pick off the first few crickets to arrive; even now they are attracted by the silver reflection of iron sheeting. Then darkness falls, and the bulbs hum into life.

To catch nsenene, the conditions have to be just right. “When we get rain and then we receive some little sunshine, our hopes of getting a good catch are very high,” Mugisha says. But if the wind blows in the wrong direction, more rain falls, or the moon is too visible, then all this can change in an instant. Crickets navigate by the moon, and on clear nights its luminous glow outshines the electric bulbs on the ground.

The hours tick by, and hundreds of crickets become thousands — and then hundreds of thousands. A thick cloud hovers above the bulbs. The space echoes with a sound like large raindrops hitting a tin roof as crickets fly into the sheeting and then slide into open oil drums.

“It is not easy to harvest grasshoppers,” Mugisha says. “Installing all these drums and iron sheets, eh eh, it takes a lot of labor, and you have to invest a lot of money. But if you are determined, you can harvest.”

Looking to the skies, Mugisha estimates he’ll catch about 30 sacks tonight, worth three million shillings ($800) in total. Workers wear sunglasses to shield their eyes against the lights as they scoop nsenene out of the oil drums by the bucketful. Their arms and faces are scarred by the corrosive juices of Nairobi flies, beetles that are also drawn to the lights.

Twice a year, swarms of the bush cricket Ruspolia differens migrate in search of food and a mate. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.

An unpredictable climate

The following morning, dozens of sacks line the roads of Masaka’s makeshift nsenene market, some still trembling with the insects’ instinctive movements. Women sit along the pavement, adeptly stripping off wings and legs and then frying the nutritious bodies in oil. Boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) drivers steady themselves as they carry last night’s catch to other markets dotted around the region.

The morning also brings news of more deadly floods and landslides that have devastated much of Uganda this rainy season. “Fury of nature,” reads the front page of the Daily Monitor newspaper, reporting that the Nile River has spilled over in northern Uganda, leaving thousands of people stranded. In the country’s east, dozens are reported still missing, feared dead, after landslides.

Extreme rainfall and frequent storms have battered much of East Africa this past year. Unusually warm seas along East Africa’s coastline have led to more evaporation and thus much wetter seasons throughout 2019. Such conditions happen every few years and are described by a climate system called the Indian Ocean Dipole. The same phenomenon has caused cooler sea surface temperatures in Australia, resulting in drought that has intensified bushfires there.

“This year was a very strong dipole year,” says Caroline Ummenhofer, who studies the Indian Ocean Dipole at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the U.S. “We’ve seen really extreme conditions all around the region in East Africa.” The evidence suggests that these dipole events are becoming more frequent, Ummenhofer says, but notes that these studies only draw on data from the last 60 years — a very short time in the context of climate changes.

To boot, these Indian Ocean Dipole events are happening on an overall warming climate. “You have generally warmer conditions that can exacerbate extreme events,” Ummenhofer says. Along with intense periods of rainfall, the likelihood of drought also increases.

Without comprehensive data, scientists are uncertain how the changing climate is affecting nsenene, but the life cycle of these insects is closely tied to the predictable biannual rainy seasons. “Anything that alters rainfall patterns must affect their breeding and migration,” says Musingwire of NEMA.

Philip Nyeko, an etymologist at Makerere University in Kampala, says there are anecdotal reports of falling populations and shifts in the movement of nsenene swarms.

“We thought we would have good harvests because of the rain, but the harvest was very disappointing,” says Abdul Mukasa, 68, who operates a harvesting site in Mbarara. As the nsenene harvest becomes increasingly unpredictable, so does the risk of harvesters making a loss. The high cost of running powerful electric lights throughout the night leaves some with mounting debts by the end of the season. “When there’s a low catch, we get into fights with the people who gave us loans,” Mukasa says.

The unpredictable nature of nsenene swarms has led the most successful harvesters to invest in multiple sites in different districts. That way, if one site fails, another will come through. Lubega, the market chairman, operates five sites spread across Uganda, and overall this year made a profit. But even Lubega isn’t immune from the erratic migration of nsenene. “I bought a generator for 21 million Ugandan shillings [$5,700], but that site hasn’t even made back a third of the cost. It affects us so much,” he says, adding he’s thankful that his other sites compensated for this loss.

As the number of harvesters in Uganda continues to grow, with more lights competing for the same catch, the odds of making money each season become lower. The boom in commercial harvesters, alongside sudden changes to the climate and nsenene habitats, also carries the risk that nsenene could be overexploited.

John Mulindwa in front of drums for capturing nsenene. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.
“The harvest season was good when the forests were not yet cut down, but now [the nsenene] don’t have any food,” says John Mulindwa. The insects’ habitat within Uganda has been severely degraded. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.

Taming wild insects

“We cannot continue to only rely on the wild resource,” says entomologist Nyeko. “The number of harvesters has already overgrown.” Nyeko leads a lab project at Makerere University to rear nsenene in cages as an alternative to traditional harvesting. He says he fears that if current trends continue there’s a risk that nsenene populations will disappear. “These insects swarm to breed, not to be collected by people. So if we take out that breeding population massively, as we are doing, there is an impact on the next generation,” he says.

Over the past decade, his team has carried out a series of experiments, piecing together the optimum conditions for each stage of the nsenene life cycle — from egg, through nymph to breeding adult. For now, the project remains in the realm of the lab, with each experimental cage breeding about 50 insects — nothing near the numbers needed to make farming nsenene a commercial success. But Nyeko stresses the need to get all the details right before offering the technology to harvesters. “We have to be sure, we only get one chance,” he says.

If successful, farming nsenene would allow them to be sold all year round, instead of being dependent on the rainy seasons. As nsenene are a rich source of protein and fatty acids, Nyeko says this technology could help to reduce malnutrition in Uganda. According to UNICEF, one-third of children in Uganda are stunted, while a quarter of women of child-bearing age are anemic. Nyeko’s team is planning a project this year to evaluate the health benefits of feeding infants biscuits and porridge that contain nsenene.

Such is the demand for nsenene in Uganda that sales of beef, pork and poultry dramatically fall during the season. And with insects now considered the meat of choice for environmentally conscious consumers the world over, it may be possible for nsenene farmers to tap into international markets. “The demand for these insects in East Africa is huge,” Nyeko says, “but I’m sure the demand will go far beyond this.”

Still, some harvesters, aware of the risks of investing in new equipment, are skeptical. “Growing grasshoppers in cages, it needs a lot of investment and technology,” Mugisha says. “Becoming a scientist, it’s not cheap.”

For now Mugisha says he remains hopeful that nsenene will continue to swarm and that his business will keep growing. “Things change, but every rainy season grasshoppers are there.”

Banner image: Nsenene harvester. Image by Thomas Lewton for Mongabay.

FEEDBACK: Use this form to send a message to the author of this post. If you want to post a public comment, you can do that at the bottom of the page.

Article published by terna gyuse
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Special series

Endangered environmentalists

Endangered environmentalists
More articles

Indonesias forest guardians

Indonesias forest guardians
More articles

Conservation effectiveness

Conservation effectiveness
More articles

Southeast asian infrastructure

Southeast asian infrastructure
More articles

Amazon infrastructure

Amazon infrastructure
More articles

Asian rhinos

Asian rhinos
More articles

Indonesian fisheries

Indonesian fisheries
More articles

Conservation in madagascar

Conservation in madagascar
More articles